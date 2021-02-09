ACT Fibernet Offering Unlimited Data In Hyderabad News oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footsteps of telecom operators, broadband players are also expanding their services to other locations. Similarly, internet service provider ACT Fibernet has expanded and revised its plans in Hyderbad with unlimited data. Notably, internet plans are available at Rs. 500 and goes all up to Rs. 5,999 that are providing 1 Gbps speed.

Here Are ACT Fibernet Updated Plans In Hyderabad: Details

ACT Fibernet is providing six plans in Hyderabad that are priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 700, Rs. 1, 075, Rs. 1,325, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 5,999. Let's start with Rs. 500, where users are getting 40 Mbps speed, 500GB data, and Zee5 subscription. This plan is known as A-Max 500, while Rs. 700 pack is named as A-700, where users are getting 75 Mbps speed, 1TB data, ACT Stream 4K box, and Zee5 subscription for one month.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,075, which ships 150 MBps speed, 2TB data, Netflix subscription, along with ACT Stream 4K box access. While Rs. 1,325 is providing 300 Mbps speed, unlimited data (which means 3.3TB data), Netflix, and Zee5 subscription for one month. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,999, where users are now getting 400 Mbps speed, unlimited data, Netflix, and Zee5 subscription for one month. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 5,999, which ships 1GBps speed, 6TB data, Netflix, and Zee5 subscription for one month. It also ships ACT Stream Box.

ACT Fibernet Valentine Offer: Details

Meanwhile, the company has launched an offer, where new users will get Rs. 100 on the plans. However, users have to use the ACT100 code to get this offer. The offer is already live on the website and will be available until February 13, 2021. To get this offer users have to check the company's website and write down their details, such as name, phone number, and more.

Best Mobiles in India