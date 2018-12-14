ENGLISH

ACT Fibernet partners with GamerConnect to offer broadband connectivity

The company has also announced its partnership with SonyLIV to expand its OTT offerings and provide premium content to all customers.

    ACT Fibernet or Atria Convergence Technologies has announced its partnership with GamerConnect as their official 'Connectivity Partners'.

    ACT Fibernet partners with GamerConnect

     

    As part of the tie-up, ACT Fibernet will provide high-speed fiber broadband to the overall infrastructure for the two-day event that will be held on 15th- 16th December 2018 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

    Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet said, "GamerConnect is one of India's biggest gaming tech platform and we are glad to partner with this event. High-speed fibernet connectivity and E-Sports go hand in hand, and we believe the growth of E-Sports is only getting started. We are happy to play our part in this growth story."

    GamerConnect is India's largest gaming technology platform for the Indian gaming community to come together under one roof, to connect with each other and explore the vast ecosystem of the gaming industry and experience the best of PC Gaming. The event will unfold product launches, quizzes, gaming workshops with more than 5000 participants expected to be a part of the event.

    The company has also announced its partnership with SonyLIV to expand its OTT offerings and provide premium content to all customers. With a vision to become the most admired in-home entertainment service provider and to offer unmatchable streaming experience, ACT Fibernet is bringing an array of entertainment content that will meet the complete entertainment needs of their customers.

    As part of this collaboration, ACT Fibernet customers across all 16 cities can now directly subscribe to SonyLIV and enjoy rich content across movies, sports, shows, music, web originals, English shows and much more. Additionally, this offer is valid on all broadband plans and can be availed at an additional cost of Rs.99 per month.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
