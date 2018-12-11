ACT Fibernet partners with SonyLIV to expand its OTT offerings

Internet service provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet has announced its partnership with SonyLIV to expand its OTT offerings and provide premium content to all customers.

As part of this collaboration, ACT Fibernet customers across all 16 cities can now directly subscribe to SonyLIV and enjoy rich content across movies, sports, shows, music, web originals, English shows and much more.

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, ACT Fibernet, commented, "SonyLIV is one of the most widely watched OTT platforms with a host of original content and we are happy to bring their offerings through our service to all our customers across the country.

Karthik said, "There is a soaring demand for OTT content, in the last one year we have received an overwhelming response for the various other OTT services that we provide to our users. We are positive that we will see a remarkable traction for SonyLIV and our customers will have a wholesome entertainment experience."

Additionally, this offer is valid on all broadband plans and can be availed at an additional cost of Rs.99 per month.

Uday Sodhi, Business Head - Digital, said," ACT Fibernet is one of most of the preferred broadband service providers in India, and we are delighted to extend SonyLIV content to its 1.28 million customers in the country. Backed by high internet broadband speed the viewers will enjoy a seamless streaming experience."

