ACT Fibernet plans to partner with ZEE 5, launches new brand identity

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet is now planning to join hands with ZEE 5 and Sony Liv to strengthen its content offerings.

"As part of the activity, ACT Fibernet will partner with content providers like ZEE 5 and Sony Liv amongst others to strengthen its content offerings. Being the preferred choice of every gaming enthusiast, ACT Fibernet is working with popular gaming cafes, gaming OEMs and gaming publishers to provide the highest quality gaming experience to users, " the company said.

The company also plans to launch its broadband services in multiple cities across North & West India, thereby expanding its footprint in the country.

The company will also be launching a 24*7 call center and a unified call center number to address customers queries in real time.

Meanwhile, ACT launched its new brand identity with the unveiling of the logo and tagline 'Feel the Advantage'. The rebranding initiative is a strategic component of ACT Fibernet to becoming the most admired in-home entertainment and interactive internet services provider in India.

The new logo represents the brand's ethos- Sharp, futuristic, innovative, exciting, creative and modern. The tagline ''Feel the Advantage" is a simple but powerful expression of the brand's mission, values, and commitment, the statement said.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said: "Today, consumer needs and usage behavior is continuously evolving. Newer technologies are constantly being adopted and becoming mass-scale by the day, be it streaming or gaming or smart homes. It is, therefore, our responsibility to work in conjunction with the rapidly evolving customer's expectations and find feasible ways to serve them. We strongly believe that our new brand identity reflects this value and commitment we have towards our customers"

"Moving forward, we will be launching new products and services that our consumer's desire. We are confident that with our pioneering fibernet connection, hyper-fast speeds, new offerings and industry's best customer service in place, we will successfully transform our customer's experience enabling them to do and accomplish more. With ACT you can Feel the Advantage" he added.