ACT Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans In Bengaluru News oi-Priyanka Dua

Internet consumption has increased in India, as almost broadband players are offering a diverse range of plans to their subscribers. ACT Fibernet has also upgraded its plans for its customers in Bengaluru city. The plans in the city are costlier as compared to the plans in other cities like Hyderabad and Chennai. Let's have a look at the details.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Under Rs 1,000

The first plan is priced at Rs. 685 that offers 40 Mbps speed and 200GB FUP per month instead of 15 Mbps speed and 100GB FUP limit earlier. The other plan is available at Rs. 959 where the user will get up to 75Mbps speed and 350GB of FUP limit per month. Besides, the company is offering 1500GB additional data with these plans.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Under Rs. 1,500

The company is offering three plans under Rs. 1,500. The first plan is priced at Rs 1,059 now ships 450GB data with 100Mbps speed. While the ACT Storm is available at Rs. 1,159 is offering 650GB per month along with 150Mbps speed. The third plan comes with 800GB data and 200Mbps speed.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Under Rs. 2,000 And Above

ACT Fibernet is offering one plan at Rs. 1,999 where the user will get 1000GB of data per month along with 250Mbps speed. Besides, the company is also offering four plans above Rs. 2,000. The three plans are providing 250Mbps speed and a FUP limit of 1.5TB, 2TB, and 3TB, respectively. But, the last plan is providing 3.5TB data per month at Rs. 5,999.

This is not the first time that the company has revised its plans. This year in August, the company revised its six plans. In fact, ACT Fibernet also launched two plans for gamers, where the first plan is priced at Rs 500 + GST. While the A-Game Ultra is available at Rs 2,000 + GST. So, we believe that the company is looking to attract gamers by offering them huge amount of data at affordable prices.

Best Mobiles in India