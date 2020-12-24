Just In
ACT Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans In Chennai; Offering 5000GB Data
ACT Fibernet, a major internet service provider in the country, is revising its plans in the Chennai regions. These upgraded plans are now offering high speed and new FUP limits. Besides, the company is rolling out plans ACT Basic, ACT Blaze, ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, and ACT Lightning in the same region from today (24.12. 2020). The new plans are expected to offer a 5000GB data limit. So, now take a look at the revised plans.
Revised ACT Fibernet Plans
ACT Basic plan is providing 3,300GB data at Rs. 820. The Basic Plan of the company is providing 60 Mbps speed, while the second plan is ACT Blaze, where you get 3,300GB data at Rs. 1,020 per month. Besides, this plan is providing 125 Mbps speed. Then, there is a pack of the ACT Blast Promo ships 3,3000GB data at Rs. 1,075 per month. This plans ships at 200 Mbps speed.
Apart from these packs, the company is offering ACT Storm plan, which ships 250 Mbps speed at Rs. 1, 125 per month. While the ACT Lighting plan is providing 300 Mbps speed for Rs. 1,325 per month. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,999, which is providing 5000GB of data at 350 Mbps speed.
If we talk about the other benefits, then users are getting content from several OTT apps like SonyLiv, Zee5, Hungama, aha streaming services, Netflix, and more. Furthermore, the company has joined hands with Epic On to offer original content and movies. The company is also providing free services of this platform for one month; however, after that, you have to pay extra Rs. 49 to avail of the services. Similarly, the company has launched gaming plans, where users are allowed to get 1800GB of data.
