ACT Fibernet Revises FlexBytes+ Vouchers To Offer Additional Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet is currently providing internet in 18 circles in India. The company has different plans for all circles. However, FlexyBytes+ vouchers are common as it allows users to renew or extend their data limit.

Under this offer, users can increase the FUP limit up to 500GB. These are basically top-ups and are specially designed for those who opt for lesser data plans. However, the company has now revised its offering, so let have a look at the new benefits.

ACT Fibernet FlexyBytes+ Revised Plans

At present, the company is offering five plans under FlexyBytes+ services. The plans are priced between Rs. 120 to Rs. 1,000. The first FlexyBytes+ plan of Rs. 120, where customers can get 40GB data for three months. Earlier, this pack used to provide only 20GB data, but now the company is offering additional 20GB data for the same period.

The second plan will cost you Rs. 200, which ships 50GB additional data is also valid for three months. The Rs. 300 plan provides you 100GB extra data. Then, there are plans that ship 200GB and 500GB data at Rs. 300 and Rs. 1,000 for three months only. Notably, these plans are quite expensive if you compare them with the data benefits.

How To Get Or Add Flexybytes+ To Your Ongoing Account?

There are two ways that allow you to avail the benefit. First, you can do it with a mobile application. Second, you can get it by checking the package section in the 'My Account' page on the company's website. Furthermore, there is no limit on availability means users can purchase the vouchers any time without any extra charge. But, they have to make the payment at the time of purchasing only.

It seems ACT Fibernet is trying its level best to compete from BSNL and Airtel. Thats' why the company is bringing extra data benefit as data plays a really important role, especially today's time when schools teachers are taking online classes and people are working from home.

