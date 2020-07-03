ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans With Up To 300 Mbps Speed News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet was the first brand that launched work from home benefits in 18 circles. The company is revamping its plan and speed offering in all circles and now it has again introduced a new offer for its customers.

The internet service provider has once again revamped its offering in Delhi and is now offering speed up to 300 Mbps. The Bengaluru- based Internet company used to offer 150 Mbps speed. However, the company has not increased the prices of its plans in Delhi. The development comes one month after ACT Fibernet has increased prices in Delhi and other circles. The company has increased prices by Rs. 100 due to high demand in these circles.

ACT Fibernet Upgrades Plans In Delhi

The ACT Fibernet has upgraded its plan called ACT Platinum Promo. The company is now offering 200 Mbps speed along with 2000GB data at Rs. 1,049, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps, once the given data is over. The second plan is named as ACT Diamond. The upgraded plan is now offering 300 Mbps speed along with 2,500GB data at Rs. 1,349. This is not known that the company is launching this benefit to other circles too.

ACT Fibernet Other Plans In Delhi

The ACT Silver Promo is offering 1,500GB data along with 100 Mbps speed at Rs. 799. Then, another plan is named as ACT Remarkable, which ships 2,500GB with 125 Mbps speed at Rs. 2,999, while ACT Exceptional is offering 150 Mbps speed at Rs. 3,999. It ships 3,000GB data.

Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 4,999, which ships 3,500GB data at 150 Mbps speed. The plan is named as ACT Phenomenal. Recently, the company has introduced Rs. 100 discounts and 500GB extra data to its users.

