ACT Fibernet Sees 40% Increase In Traffic Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

ACT Fibernet recently launched Work home plans for its customers. Under this plan, the company is providing 300Mbps speed without FUP. The company is offering this facility with its base plans, and users can avail the service via its app. Similarly, both state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL have announced offers for their broadband customers. The telcos are offering free and double data benefits.

However, now customers are complaining about the low speed. In fact, a Twitter user called Sandeep Sharma has said that he is only getting the only 90 Mbps speed when he is paying for the GIGA connection.

Meanwhile, Gizbot tried to interact with the company's CTO, Prasanna Gokhale, where he has shared his views on these complaints. In an e-mail interaction, he said," There has been no significant change in customers reporting for connectivity challenges. In cases where customers have reached out directly or via Social media, we are working with the customer on a 1-1 basis through our connectivity and Wi-Fi experts."

On the other hand, Indian Express reported that the company is facing a 40 percent increase in traffic, during this period. The report also states that the demand has been increased in almost all cities like Jaipur, Delhi, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru.

"Our network is future-ready to scale up significantly to meet growing demands in all the cities we are present in," Prasanna Gokhale, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), ACT Fibernet, was quoted Indian Express. Adding to that, "We have sufficient bandwidth provisioned so that our customers can work from home seamlessly, stream 4k content effortlessly and stay connected with their family and friends."

Recently, the government has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days to tackle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These broadband companies are offering benefits when most of the companies have shut down their operations, and employees are working from home.

