ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ACT Fibernet Sees 40% Increase In Traffic Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

    By
    |

    ACT Fibernet recently launched Work home plans for its customers. Under this plan, the company is providing 300Mbps speed without FUP. The company is offering this facility with its base plans, and users can avail the service via its app. Similarly, both state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL have announced offers for their broadband customers. The telcos are offering free and double data benefits.

    ACT Fibernet Sees 40% Increase In Traffic Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

     

    However, now customers are complaining about the low speed. In fact, a Twitter user called Sandeep Sharma has said that he is only getting the only 90 Mbps speed when he is paying for the GIGA connection.

    Meanwhile, Gizbot tried to interact with the company's CTO, Prasanna Gokhale, where he has shared his views on these complaints. In an e-mail interaction, he said," There has been no significant change in customers reporting for connectivity challenges. In cases where customers have reached out directly or via Social media, we are working with the customer on a 1-1 basis through our connectivity and Wi-Fi experts."

    On the other hand, Indian Express reported that the company is facing a 40 percent increase in traffic, during this period. The report also states that the demand has been increased in almost all cities like Jaipur, Delhi, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru.

    "Our network is future-ready to scale up significantly to meet growing demands in all the cities we are present in," Prasanna Gokhale, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), ACT Fibernet, was quoted Indian Express. Adding to that, "We have sufficient bandwidth provisioned so that our customers can work from home seamlessly, stream 4k content effortlessly and stay connected with their family and friends."

    Recently, the government has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days to tackle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These broadband companies are offering benefits when most of the companies have shut down their operations, and employees are working from home.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: act fibernet
    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X