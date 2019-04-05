ENGLISH

    ACT Fibernet to provide high-speed connectivity across all events of GamerConnect

    With more than 10,000 participants, GamerConnect brings a wide range of product launches, PC Gaming workshops and esports tournaments giving a boost to the rise of online gaming scenario in India

    By
    |

    ACT Fibernet has joined hands with GamerConnect, India's largest gaming technology showcase platform as their official 'Connectivity Partners'.

    ACT Fibernet to provide high-speed connectivity in GamerConnect events

     

    As part of the partnership, ACT Fibernet will work with publishers, gamers and event organizers to provide low ping, jitter free, high-speed connectivity to enable participants to enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

    This partnership will extend throughout 2019 across all events of GamerConnect.

    Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, ACT Fibernet said, "As part of AdvantageGaming promise, we are committed to providing a superior gaming experience to our customers. We are delighted to partner with GamerConnect, the largest gaming technology showcase platform in the country that brings all members of the gaming ecosystem together and provides all participants with a seamless gaming experience."

    With more than 10,000 participants, GamerConnect brings a wide range of product launches, PC Gaming workshops and esports tournaments giving a boost to the rise of online gaming scenario in India and helping gamers to be professionally equipped.

    Vamsi Krishna, Head - Consumer Marketing South Asia, NVIDIA said, "With 19.4 percent Indian gamers gaming for two to four hours a week and 23.4 percent gaming for seven to twelve hours a week, according to the State of Online Gaming report 2019, India ranks first in both the categories globally. Observing the changing behavior of gamers and perception about gaming, it is now needless to say that gaming has gone mainstream in the country to a level where it is also being considered as a potential career option."

    "One of the biggest driving factors behind the growth of the gaming industry in India has been a massive explosion in high-speed broadband penetration over the last five years. Now with ACT's commitment to gaming, we can take the next step towards esports and professional gaming with stable and lag-free connectivity which is crucial for today's online gaming experience", said Deepak Gupta, Country Manager, ZOTAC South-East Asia

    Read More About: act fibernet gaming internet
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 23:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
