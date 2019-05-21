Adobe may sue customers using the older version of Photoshop News oi-Vivek Adobe is known for software like Photoshop and Lightroom

Using an older version of Adobe software like the Adobe Photoshop or Adobe After Effects? then according to Adobe you are no longer allowed to use the old or previous version of the software, even though you have paid for the same.

A number of Adobe software users have received an e-mail, which states that using an older version of certain Adobe software is illegal, and the users are no longer licensed to use the software even with an active subscription to the Adobe cloud services.

It looks like Adobe has a certain clause in the previous license agreement, which makes it using previous versions of the Adobe software illegal, and Adobe can take legal action regarding the same. For the same reason, it is always suggested to read the complete license agreement before accepting the same.

I just got an email from @Adobe that I'm no longer allowed to use the software that I'm paying for. Time to cancel my subscription I guess.



What you can do?

It is always recommended to use the latest software, which is expected to offer newer features and better productivity. However, sometimes updating to the latest software patch will break the software, and might become unusable.

A report from AppleInsider claims that an internal issue between Adobe and Dolby Labs might be a reason for Adobe to send this notice to the user, as Dolby Lab has filed a law-suite against Adobe based on the previous Adobe software. Due to a law-suite between two companies, end users are suffering. Adobe has accepted that, the warning letter is legit, and the company is urging users to update the whole suite of software to the latest patch.

This is just a single instance, where, it proves that you may no longer own software or a feature even after purchasing it. In the era of online everything comes with an expiry date. Do you use an older version of Adobe software? If so, then have you received a notification from Adobe? Tell us in the comment section.