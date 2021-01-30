Affordable Prices Increases Data Consumption In 2020: Economic Survey News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has changed the entire telecom industry due to its tariff prices, especially with free calling facilities. A new Economic Survey reveals that the consumption of data increased to 12.2GB data in June 2020 from 9.1GB in March 2019. Besides, broadband penetration has been increased in both rural and urban areas.

The survey highlighted that broadband subscriber has increased to 776.4 million from 636.7 million in March 2019. "The telecom sector has been recognized all over the world as a powerful tool for development and poverty reduction and efforts are being made to address the digital divide by extending inclusive internet access to every Indian citizen," the survey added.

Wireless Data Growth In 2020

The Economic Survey pointed out that wireless data services have increased from 76.47 ExaBytes (1 billion GB) in 2019 to 75.21 ExaBytes in January-September 2020. Notably, the 75.12 ExaBytes data is for a limited period and will increase further in October, November, and December 2020.

It is also worth mentioning that data prices in the country are the lowest as it comes under Rs. 200 per GB, ever since Reliance Jio launched its telecom services in the country. It is worth mentioning that the ongoing pandemic has been increased the data demands by many folds that's why telecom players and internet service providers have launched affordable packs.

Affordable Internet Plans In India

Coming to the affordable internet plans, Jio Fiber first plan is available at Rs. 399, where it is offering internet and unlimited calling with Rs. 399. While Airtel launched a plan of Rs. 499 is providing unlimited internet, 40 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, including STD. It ships content from Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy. Lastly, there is a BSNL broadband plan that is priced at Rs. 369, where you get 2GB data per day, unlimited data download, free night calling, and more.

