Airtel 4G Hotspot: Offers 336GB Data For 224 days

Airtel has come up with a new offer where it is providing 1.5GB data per day for 224 days to its customers. Along with, more bundled data and cashback to all new users purchasing the Airtel 4G hotspot device.

However, only postpaid users will be eligible for the cashback offer, while prepaid subscribers can avail free data, reports TelecomTalk.

According to the report, Airtel has also increased the prices of its 4G hotspot device from Rs. 999 to Rs. 2,000, which means new users will have to pay Rs 1,100 more to buy the device.

Here Are The Details:

The prepaid plan for Airtel 4G hotspot provides 1.5GB data per day for 224 days from 48 hours of activating the SIM card inside the device. The total data for the entire validity adds up to 336GB data. While postpaid users can choose plans between Rs. 399 or Rs. 499 plan.

Furthermore, both the plans come with a cashback of Rs 1,000, and data rollover facility.

Airtel 4G Hotspot Plans

The first plan starts at Rs. 399 where the telco is providing 50GB data per month. The second plan is priced at Rs. 499 where it is providing s will get 75GB data per month. However, there is a catch as Rs. 499 plan is available in most of the circles but Rs. 399 is available for select circles.

The device allows you to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. The battery is said to last up to 6 hours. The device was initially available at Rs. 1,950, though its price was slashed by the company to Rs. 999. Airtel has also partnered up with Huawei for manufacturing the device.

Our Thought

The latest development comes right after when Jio has announced the commercial launch of its high-speed broadband service, Jio GigaFiber. And Unlike JioFi, the Airtel 4G Hotspot can shift to 3G network, which comes in handy while traveling. But still, we believe that revising prices daily might confuse consumers.

