Reliance Jio AGM 2019: Achievements And Future Plans

At the 42nd Annual General Meeting Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani made several big announcements such as Jio GigaFiber, Jio set-top box, Jio Postpaid Plus plans for Fiber customers, the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, as well as a new partnership with Microsoft.

The three-year-old operator also shared its achievements and Jio's its plans for the future.

Here Are The Details:

The company has emerged as the world's largest telecom service provider in terms of users, with its subscriber base reaching 340 million i.e 10 million new users every month.

Jio GigaFiber has received 15 million registrations from nearly 1,600 towns. And, based on these registrations, the company will draw up a plan to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in 1,600 towns.

Jio is the only operator which has deployed pan-India LTE network across the 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands.

According to TRAI Performance Indicator Report for January-March quarter, Reliance Jio added almost 16 million rural subscribers, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost around 20 million and 13 million subscribers respectively.

The company has launched finally announced the commercial launch of much-awaited Jio GigaFiber services. The plans will be priced between Rs. 700 to Rs. 10000. Also, an unlimited international calling pack for calls to US and Canada was announced for Rs. 500 per month.

Jio's Future Plans

Over the next 5 years, the company's aim is to be amongst the world's top 20 retailers.

Reliance Jio plans to install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India within the next 12 months.

The company is working on digital connectivity where Jio can connect everyone.

Reliance Jio is also working on Internet of Things platform that will be commercially available from January 1, 2020, and in two years, it is estimated there will be two billion connected IoT devices in India.

