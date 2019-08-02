Reliance Jio Partners With Dineout: Offers 50% Discount On Bookings News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced its partnership with dining platform, Dineout. Under this new partnership, Jio users will have access to all offers on Dineout during the Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF).

The fourth edition of the GIRF has commenced today and will conclude next month 1 September. This offer will be applicable in 17 cities (where Dineout is operational) including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Goa. The dining out platform is also partnered with over 8,000 restaurants in India.

To begin with, Jio customers can avail Rs 100 off on their first booking fee through Dineout. Besides GIRF is offering flat 50 percent off deals on the total bill, food bill, drinks bill, buffet. This is an exclusive benefit for Jio users only.

Users of Dineout are generally charged a booking fee while making reservations on the platform. In return, the users get discounts on the bill along with 1+1 offers on food, drinks & buffets.

A discount code is available in the Coupons section in the MyJio app. Jio subscribers who do not have the MyJio app installed can download the app and access the coupons for redemption on the Dineout platform.

Jio Saarthi Launched

Jio has recently launched a new interactive called Jio Saarthi to help and guide the users from choosing a plan till making payments. Jio Saarthi supports regional languages and provides voice assistance to users through the process. It also helps them to locate payments details like how to find a card number and where to enter it.

Upcoming Announcements

Meanwhile, arecent reports have hinted that Jio is likely to launch its GigaFiber services in India at the 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12. However, the company has not shared anything regarding its upcoming announcement. But as per the report by The Hindu Jio is all set to introduce its fiber services this month. And it is also expected that Jio GigaFiber will disrupt the broadband market with its cheap pricing plans.

Best Mobiles in India