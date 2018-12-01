Best features of Jio GigaFiber broadband service: All you need to know

Jio GigaFiber broadband service is at the edge of launching, in the past couple of weeks we have received information about the cities in which the company is launching the service first. We bring you details about the preview offer, monthly plans and how to get Jio GigaFiber dealership. Now its time to know how Jio GigaFiber will affect your life and what are the benefits.

Apart from the high-speed broadband connection, GigaFiber will also provide television services which might hurt some cable distributors and DTH as well. The broadband connection will come with a setup box for TV. Apart from speed and traffic, the broadband service offers other features and here is the list.

Speed: When it comes to speed the Jio GigaFiber delivers impressive speeds of 4Gbps. This is can't be possible to achieve on other network fiber. Other networks can achieve up to 100mbps speed only. With this speed, you can download movies and games with a single click, and if you are a hardcore online gamer then this will be a perfect gift for you.

Beneficial Fiber Technology: The broadband service is based on fiber technology which is beneficial to users. Through these services, users will be able to avail plans with ultra-fast internet speed without any buffering during online video streaming.

Download Speed: It seems that Jio GigaFiber will be the best in downloading speed, users can download anything within a second, no matter its movie, or a big heavy file. According to Jio GigaFiber speed test, the connection is able to download 1GB in 20 seconds. It is capable of loading videos and movies without any buffering.

Multi-Device Connection: There is no restriction of connecting the devices with Jio GigaFiber service. The company claims that whatever be the number of devices it won't affect the speed of the internet.

Jio TV: The broadband connection also comes with Jio Giga TV. It comes with Voice Calling feature similar to other devices like phone, tablet, and other Jio TV Set Top Box connection. Users can also give a voice command to operate the TV.