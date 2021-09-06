Airtel Black Offering DTH Services Worth Rs. 465 With Airtel Black; Should You Opt? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel recently announced the launch of a new service called Airtel Black, which is known as an all-in-one solution. Airtel Black offers mobile, internet, and DTH services under one bill. This facility will allow users to choose to customize packs according to their requirements. The Airtel Black enables users to avail all services at the same time.

However, you'll be surprised to know that Airtel has again come up with a new plan to attract users to its services. Under this new pack, users will get a DTH pack for free, which is close to Rs. 465. Airtel also said that users can access free services for 30 days and to avail the services, users have to visit the company's website by writing mobile numbers along with email.

It is important to note that Airtel Black allows users to use or manage all services under one bill, which users don't have to spend money on all services. In addition, the company assures that customers can connect to customer care representatives in 60 seconds. Also, the telecom operator said that it will not disconnect TV services.

Airtel Black Plans: Here Are Details

Airtel offers plans in several locations and Delhi is one of them. So, today we are listing all plans that will be available in Delhi. The company offers four packs to their customers. These plans are priced at Rs. 998, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2,099. The first Airtel Black plan offers only one connection, 105GB of data, and DTH services worth Rs. 350.

The Rs. 1,349 offers three connections, 210GB of data, Rs.350 worth of TV Channels, Xstream Box, and Amazon Prime for one year. The Rs. 1,598 plan offers fiber, landline services, 105GB of data, two connections, and unlimited calling for one month. It includes access to Amazon Prime videos.

The Rs. 2, 099 plan offers three connections, 200 Mbps speed, 260GB data, unlimited calling, and a DTH connection worth Rs. 424. This pack also ships access to Amazon Prime videos for one year. Notably, these packs seem really good as users don't have to pay extra for all services.

