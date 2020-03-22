ENGLISH

    Everything You Should Know About Airtel Broadband Plans

    The demand for the internet has surged many folds, as people are working from home these days. In fact, many broadband companies have come up with a new offer and benefits for their customers. However, Airtel is offering lots of benefits with its broadband plans. Airtel is providing speed up to 1 Gbps with its high-end plans. So, today we will talk about Airtel broadband plans in detail.

    Airtel Xstream Broadband Plan: Offers And Validity

    Airtel's first plan is available at Rs. 799, which ships 100 Mbps speed, 150GB data, free calling, and Airtel Thanks benefit. Next in the list is the plan of Rs. 999, where you get 200 Mbps speed and 300GB data for the entire period. It ships unlimited free calling on both local and national. Besides, you'll get all the benefits of Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream services.

    Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,499. The plan is known as a premium plan and it offers 500GB data per month, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 subscription. It ships 300 Mbps speed. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 3,999, where you get 1 Gbps internet speed for the one month. The most interesting part of this plan is there is no cap on the data. The plan offers unlimited data for the entire period.

    At present, these offers are present in 100 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and more. Meanwhile, the company is working on a new strategy, where it will bring all bills under one bill. The company is likely to launch ' One Airtel Plan' where users have to pay all bills such as postpaid, DTH and broadband under one bill. It is expected that the company is launching this service to take on the Reliance Jio 'Triple Play Plan'.

