Airtel Expands Xstream Fibre Services; Adds Six New Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that Airtel is expanding its broadband reach in the country as it has added few new circles on Thursday. The new circles include Ajmer, Bundi, and Rohtak. However, the expansion plan has been delayed due to the Covid-19. Earlier, the company was planning to launch services in April.

Airtel Offering Xstream Servies In New Cities

Airtel has now added six new circles or cities, such as Bhilwara, Bundi, Ghazipur, Kota, Rohtak, and Ajmer. Notably, these six circles were a part of the company's plan to launch Xstream services. In fact, the company has listed this update on its website along with its four broadband plans.

The four plans are named as Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and the VIP. However, the company has not added an unlimited calling feature in Ajmer. In fact, the company has added a Local Cable operator (LCO).

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans: Details

The Basic plan is priced at Rs. 799, and it ships 150GB internet up to 100 Mbps speed along with content from Airtel Xstream content. The other plan is available at Rs. 999 is offering 300GB data and up to 200Mbps speed. It also includes Airtel Thanks benefit, Amazon Prime, and Xstream services.

The Premium plan of Rs. 1,499 is offering 500GB up to 300 Mbps speed along with Xstream services. It also includes Amazon Prime services and Xstream services. The VIP plan is offering unlimited internet up to 1 Gbps speed. The plan is priced at Rs. 3,999.

Airtel Offering Xstream Box For Rs. 1,500

Under this offer, the company is providing an upgradation servicer, where users can get Xstream set-top box at only Rs. 1,500. The company allows its users to upgrade its SD and HD set-top box. However, users need to purchase packs of Rs. 452 to avail the offer. This means users need to spend Rs. 1,952 for upgrading the set-top box.

