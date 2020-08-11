Airtel Launches Mesh Device; Bundled With Xstream VIP Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

As internet consumption continues to increase in the country, the broadband industry has witnessed a boom. The companies have launched several offers, such as double data, high-speed, OTT platform access, and many more. Similarly, Airtel has recently shared that it is offering 1 Gbps speed to its broadband customers, and now it has again brought a new offer.

The internet service provider has launched a new device called XstreamFiber Mesh. The new service is priced at Rs. 24,999 annually, and this facility is available for those who opt for a higher package, such as 1 Gbps speed. The broadband plan is known as a VIP pack.

Airtel Xstream Mesh Router: Details

The Airtel Xstream Mesh Router comes with several nodes that are basically designed to offer internet and connectivity in a 3,500 square feet area. Further, Airtel is not charging anything for the Router. This means the company is offering this device free, and you have to choose a 1 Gbps broadband plan to avail the service. In fact, the company will handle the installation part, and you don't have to pay for the same.

This is not the first time that any company has launched Mesh Router in the country. Earlier, Hathway launched the same services in 2018. However, Hathway is offering this service with six months and 12 months of packs.

If we talk about the pricing of Hathway plans, then a six-month plan will cost you Rs. 9,999 and ships 300 Mbps speed, while the 1-year pack is priced at Rs. 14,999, which is again affordable as compared to the Airtel Xstream VIP plan.

On the other hand, Airtel Xstream VIP plan ships unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited internet, and 1 Gbps speed. It includes Amazon Prime subscription along with Airtel Xstream and Thanks app offer.

After comparing these plans, we suggest opting Airtel Xsteam packs as you'll get additional benefits without any installation charges, whereas Hathway is charging extra for the same, and there are no additional benefits.

