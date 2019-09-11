Just In
JioFiber Effect: Airtel Launches 1Gbps Ultra-Broadband Plan With Unlimited Data at Rs. 3,999
Airtel has introduced a new plan for its broadband customers. The new "Airtel Xstream Fibre" is priced at Rs. 3,999, where Airtel is offering 1Gbps speed, and unlimited landline calls to all networks in India.
The new connection comes with #AirtelThanks benefits such as three months Netflix subscription and one year Amazon Prime membership. The user will also get access to premium content on ZEE5 and the Airtel Xstream app.
Furthermore, the newly launched plan will be available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. The services will be rolled out in more markets in the coming months.
The announcement comes after Reliance Jio introduced its plans for JioFiber. Jio has launched six plans starting from Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499 that offers 100Mbps up to 1Gbps speed.
Interestingly, JioFiber also offers 1Gbps unlimited broadband at Rs. 3,999 with 2500GB data. The plan comes with free voice, TV video calling, and online gaming option. It is worth mentioning that ACT Fibernet is also offering 1Gbps broadband plans in three cities- Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
Earlier this month, Airtel launched its digital platform Airtel Xstream. The company also launched an Android-based OTT smart stick and a 4K Hybrid Smart Box that offers satellite TV and OTT content together. Both Stick and the Box are priced at Rs. 3,999 each.
Our Take
Almost all home broadband operators are launching a new plan to give a tough fight to JioFiber. And now Airtel has come up with this plan, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. In terms of comparison, Jio is providing this plan with a FUP, while Airtel has not announced anything regarding the same. On the other hand, Airtel is not providing online gaming support with this plan. So, we have to wait and watch to see how people will react to this newly launched plan.
