Airtel Offers 33GB Additional Data Benefit At Rs. 399: How To Claim News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is now providing special data benefits to prepaid plan users who opt to recharge with Rs. 399. The Rs. 399 prepaid plan is already a popular package among its prepaid users, where they can avail up data benefits of 1GB per day, along with unlimited calling and 100SMS per day for 84 days.

Also, this plan offers a free subscription to Airtel TV premium, Wynk Music. And Rs. 2000 cashback on buying a new device and one year of Norton mobile security.

However, if any subscriber buys this plan from the Airtel Thanks app they will get an additional benefit. But there is a catch, this extra data benefits depend from customer to customer meaning not everyone will get the same amount of data, reports India Today.

For instance, customer might be entitled to as much as 33GB of data with Rs.399 plan. And if they exhaust the 1GB data during the day then they can only avail the additional benefit as per the plan. The report also notes that some customers have received only 400MB extra data with this plan.

Airtel has recently re-launched its Airtel Thanks program. Introduced first in October last year, the program offered various benefits such as premium content from brands like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5.

The company has also launched three three-tier loyalty program which includes Silver, Gold and Platinum membership, with each tier offering a new set of benefits.

Our Take On New Benefits

Despite the fact that Reliance Jio bypassed Airtel in wireless subscriber base to become second-largest telecom operator in India, the latter keeps on coming up with new ways to retain its users. However, Vodafone is also offering similar benefits to its subscribers. But Reliance Jio is not providing any such schemes. So it would be interesting to see how this will help Airtel to attract more users.

Best Mobiles in India