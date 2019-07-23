ENGLISH

    India's Broadband Subscribers Increased 1.67% In May: TRAI

    By
    |

    According to the new data issued telecom regulator TRAI, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 571.95 million at the end of April 19 to 581.51 million at the end of May 2019 in India. This translates to a monthly growth rate of 1.67 percent.

    Notably, the top five service providers constituted 98.69 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers during the same month.

    These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (322.99 million), Bharti Airtel (118.34 million), Vodafone Idea (109.01 million), BSNL (21.67 million) and Tata Teleservices (1.87 million).

    Meanwhile, the data also reveals the top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.09 million), Bharti Airtel (2.39 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.44 million), Hathway Cable & Datacom (0.83 million) and MTNL (0.75 million).While, wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (322.99 million), Bharti Airtel (115.95 million), Vodafone Idea (108.99 million), BSNL (12.57 million) and Tata Teleservices (1.49 million).

    Rural telephone subscribers fall in May

    The number of telephone subscribers in rural areas fell 0.86 percent while those in the urban areas rose by 0.57 percent in May 2019, according to the official data. The overall teledensity in the country slipped to 89.92 percent at the end of May 2019 from 90.05 percent at the end of April, as the total number of telephone subscribers in the country declined marginally to 1,183.15 million as on May 2019 from 1,183.7 million in the previous month.

    The rural subscriber base fell 0.86 percent, while the urban subscriber numbers rose 0.57 percent during May.

    "The rural subscription declined from 512.91 million at the end of April 19 to 508.49 million at the end of May 2019. However, the urban subscription increased from 670.86 million to 674.66 million during the same period," the data pointed out.

    Moreover, the share of rural and urban subscribers in the total number of telephone subscribers at the end of May 2019 was 42.98 percent and 57.02 percent respectively.

     

    Read More About: trai broadband
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 22:41 [IST]
