Airtel Launches One Plan Services In 13 More Cities

Airtel is currently offering several prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and DTH packs. In fact, it has a special segment, where it is providing all services. The segment is known as One Plan, where users have to pay one bill for all services.

Initially, One Plan was limited to only Chennai and Bengaluru. However, Airtel has now added 13 more circles on that list. The new circle list includes Noida, Faridabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Indore, Mohali, Panchkula, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Gurugram. However, the company is planning to add more circles this year.

"The moment we bundle these services together again what we see is a significant reduction in churn and we see a much higher increase in ARPU for the consolidated account, which is really a measure of lifetime value," Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel said.

Tariff Plans Airtel Under One Plan Segment

The plans in this segment start from Rs. 899 and go up to Rs. 1,999. The base plan ships two postpaid connections along with DTH services at only Rs. 899, while Rs. 1,349 is offering four postpaid connections and DTH packs. Besides, buyers have to take channels worth Rs. 350. These packs are offering 75GB data and 150GB data with these plans. Additionally, you'll get unlimited calling with these plans.

There's a plan of Rs. 1,499, where you get two postpaid connections. Besides, this plan ships one fiber and landline connections. It also includes 300GB data along with 200 Mbps speed. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,999, where you get three mobile connections along with 75GB data, DTH, internet, and unlimited calling benefits.

In addition, the company is providing DTH channels worth Rs. 424 with this pack. Moreover, Airtel One Plan allows you to get more mobile connection after paying an extra Rs. 250 per month. Similarly, you can avail extra data by paying Rs. 299 per month.

