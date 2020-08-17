ENGLISH

    Airtel Expands Rs. 129 And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan; Launches Rs. 99 Pack

    By
    |

    To get more subscribers towards its affordable plans, Airtel is now expanding its prepaid plan portfolio in the country. The company has now introduced two new plans under Rs. 200. The plans are available at Rs. 129 and Rs. 199. These plans ships several benefits.

    These plans were earlier available in only a few circles, such as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra Goa, and West Bengal. But now, this plan is available on a Pan-India basis. Besides, the company has introduced Rs. 99.

    Airtel Rs. 129 And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details

    The Rs. 129 is offering 1GB high-speed data, unlimited calling, including local, STD, and roaming calls. It also includes 300 messages for 24 days. Similarly, Rs. 199 is providing 1GB data for 24 days. This plan ships 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for the entire duration. These plans are offering Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and Airtel Xstream.

    In fact, Reliance Jio is also offering Rs. 129 pack, where you get 2GB data per day, free calling on Jio network, and 1,000 minutes for calling on other networks. It also includes 300 messages for 28 days. This means Reliance Jio is providing double data for 28 days.

    Airtel Launches Rs. 1,499 One Plan

    Apart from that, the company has introduced Rs. 1,499 pack, where it is providing data to postpaid and broadband users. The company is providing 75GB data to postpaid users and 300GB data to a broadband user at 200 Mbps speed.

    The Rs. 1,999 is providing DTH connection along with three postpaid connections. It also includes channels worth Rs. 350 with Xstream box. On the other hand, the cheapest plan is available at Rs. 899, where you get unlimited calling and 75GB data.

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 21:36 [IST]
