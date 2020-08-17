Just In
- 2 hrs ago iQOO 5 Series Backed By Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price And Specifications
-
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Amazon Listing Hints Imminent Launch
- 3 hrs ago Vivo Y20 Might Launch Soon: What To Expect?
- 3 hrs ago Infinix To Launch Zero 8, 8i Smartphone With MediaTek G90 Processor On September 7
Don't Miss
- Movies YRHPK Star Shaheer Sheikh On Being An Outsider: I Have Said Yes To Every Offer I Have Got
- Sports One of the best mind-readers the game has ever seen: Nehra recalls playing with and under Dhoni
- News Murasoli Maran was a dialogue writer who wrote a thriller at Doha
- Finance RBI Lifts Curbs Placed On Bandhan Bank Promoter Cuts Stake
- Lifestyle The Great Gatsby Actress Elizabeth Debicki Will Play Princess Diana In The Crown; Her Stylish Looks
- Automobiles Benelli Launches State-Of-The-Art Dealership In Udaipur
- Travel Indians Visiting Nepal Will Now Have To Show Their ID cards
- Education Independence Day Q And A: Test Your Knowledge On The Indian Independence Struggle
Airtel Expands Rs. 129 And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan; Launches Rs. 99 Pack
To get more subscribers towards its affordable plans, Airtel is now expanding its prepaid plan portfolio in the country. The company has now introduced two new plans under Rs. 200. The plans are available at Rs. 129 and Rs. 199. These plans ships several benefits.
These plans were earlier available in only a few circles, such as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra Goa, and West Bengal. But now, this plan is available on a Pan-India basis. Besides, the company has introduced Rs. 99.
Airtel Rs. 129 And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details
The Rs. 129 is offering 1GB high-speed data, unlimited calling, including local, STD, and roaming calls. It also includes 300 messages for 24 days. Similarly, Rs. 199 is providing 1GB data for 24 days. This plan ships 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for the entire duration. These plans are offering Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and Airtel Xstream.
In fact, Reliance Jio is also offering Rs. 129 pack, where you get 2GB data per day, free calling on Jio network, and 1,000 minutes for calling on other networks. It also includes 300 messages for 28 days. This means Reliance Jio is providing double data for 28 days.
Airtel Launches Rs. 1,499 One Plan
Apart from that, the company has introduced Rs. 1,499 pack, where it is providing data to postpaid and broadband users. The company is providing 75GB data to postpaid users and 300GB data to a broadband user at 200 Mbps speed.
The Rs. 1,999 is providing DTH connection along with three postpaid connections. It also includes channels worth Rs. 350 with Xstream box. On the other hand, the cheapest plan is available at Rs. 899, where you get unlimited calling and 75GB data.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,699
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
37,484
-
48,900
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
8,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500
-
30,150