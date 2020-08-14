Airtel Offering 1000GB Data To Its Xstream Fiber Users: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has launched a new offer with benefits for its Xstream Fiber Home Broadband. However, this offer is for a limited period and especially launched for Independence Day.

Under this Independence Day offer, the company is offering 1000GB data free additional data after purchasing the new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection. This offer is available for all Airtel Xstream users across all top cities. Airtel Xstream Fibre speeds up 1 Gbps.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans: Details

Notably, the company is offering four plans in the country. The plans are available at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 1,999. The plan ships 150GB, 300GB, 500GB, and unlimited data. It ships 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speed. The broadband plans are also offering Thanks benefit, Amazon Prime, and Xstream application.

The latest development comes after Airtel expanded its reach to other parts of the country. The company has increased its reach to Ajmer, Bundi, Ghazipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Rohtak. Apart from that, the company has announced that its set-top box is available at Rs. 1500. The upgraded set-top box comes with Rs. 452 plan. This means the company is offering the whole package at Rs. 1,952.

Airtel Xstream Mesh Is Available At Rs. 25,000

Recently, Airtel announced the launch of the Mesh device in India. The device and the internet package is available at Rs. 25,000 annually. The Airtel Mesh Fiber plan is offering 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed. Besides, the company has announced the upgradation pack, where it offers you upgradation benefits, and you have to spend Rs. 299 for the same. The upgradation will offer you 3.3TB data. In fact, this Airtel Xstream Mesh device is also available with a VIP plan, where you 1 Gbps speed. The Mesh device can offer coverage up to 3,500 square feet.

Best Mobiles in India