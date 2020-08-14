ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Offering 1000GB Data To Its Xstream Fiber Users: Here's Why

    By
    |

    Airtel has launched a new offer with benefits for its Xstream Fiber Home Broadband. However, this offer is for a limited period and especially launched for Independence Day.

    Airtel Offering 1000GB Data To Its Xstream Fiber Users: Here's Why

     

    Under this Independence Day offer, the company is offering 1000GB data free additional data after purchasing the new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection. This offer is available for all Airtel Xstream users across all top cities. Airtel Xstream Fibre speeds up 1 Gbps.

    Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans: Details

    Notably, the company is offering four plans in the country. The plans are available at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 1,999. The plan ships 150GB, 300GB, 500GB, and unlimited data. It ships 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speed. The broadband plans are also offering Thanks benefit, Amazon Prime, and Xstream application.

    The latest development comes after Airtel expanded its reach to other parts of the country. The company has increased its reach to Ajmer, Bundi, Ghazipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Rohtak. Apart from that, the company has announced that its set-top box is available at Rs. 1500. The upgraded set-top box comes with Rs. 452 plan. This means the company is offering the whole package at Rs. 1,952.

    Airtel Xstream Mesh Is Available At Rs. 25,000

    Recently, Airtel announced the launch of the Mesh device in India. The device and the internet package is available at Rs. 25,000 annually. The Airtel Mesh Fiber plan is offering 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed. Besides, the company has announced the upgradation pack, where it offers you upgradation benefits, and you have to spend Rs. 299 for the same. The upgradation will offer you 3.3TB data. In fact, this Airtel Xstream Mesh device is also available with a VIP plan, where you 1 Gbps speed. The Mesh device can offer coverage up to 3,500 square feet.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X