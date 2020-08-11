ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All Low- Cost Postpaid Plans From Private Telecom Players You Need To Checkout

    By
    |

    Telecom operators are focussing on revising and launching prepaid plans, but still, they cannot stop offering postpaid plans in the country as their enterprise's segment contributes a lot in their revenue.

    All Low- Cost Postpaid Plans From Private Telecom Players

     

    In fact, telecom operators have designed a separate category for their postpaid plans, such as Vodafone Red Family and Red X, where they are offering several benefits along with OTT content from platforms. So, we are listing some of the low-cost postpaid plans that will help you to find out packs for you.

    Reliance Jio Low-Cost Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers

    Reliance Jio, in this segment, does not have much to offer. The company has very limited participation in the postpaid plans and Rs. 199 is the only plan that fits here. The Rs. 199 ships 25GB data, 100 messages, and access to all Jio applications. It includes unlimited voice calling to all networks.

    Airtel Low-Cost Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers

    Unlike Reliance Jio, Airtel has a huge list of postpaid plans in the country. The first plan will cost you Rs. 499 per month. This plan ships 75GB data and unlimited calling. Apart from that, this plan is providing a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream App. Alongside, this plan offers Zee5 subscription and benefits under the Airtel Thanks program. In addition, you'll get a subscription to Wynk Premium, Shaw Academy, and Free Hellotunes. However, this is the only plan of Airtel where it is not providing any additional connection.

    Vodafone Low-Cost Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers

    Talking about Vodafone's postpaid plan, then the operator is providing Rs. 399 pack, where you get 40GB data along with rollover facility. The plan ships 100 messages and unlimited calling for one month. Additionally, this plan gets a free Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 for one year and along with ZEE5 Premium access. After comparing all these plans, it seems Airtel pack is offering many more benefits than any other. So, i would suggest you to choose Airtel Rs. 499 postpaid plan.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X