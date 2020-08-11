All Low- Cost Postpaid Plans From Private Telecom Players You Need To Checkout News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operators are focussing on revising and launching prepaid plans, but still, they cannot stop offering postpaid plans in the country as their enterprise's segment contributes a lot in their revenue.

In fact, telecom operators have designed a separate category for their postpaid plans, such as Vodafone Red Family and Red X, where they are offering several benefits along with OTT content from platforms. So, we are listing some of the low-cost postpaid plans that will help you to find out packs for you.

Reliance Jio Low-Cost Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers

Reliance Jio, in this segment, does not have much to offer. The company has very limited participation in the postpaid plans and Rs. 199 is the only plan that fits here. The Rs. 199 ships 25GB data, 100 messages, and access to all Jio applications. It includes unlimited voice calling to all networks.

Airtel Low-Cost Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers

Unlike Reliance Jio, Airtel has a huge list of postpaid plans in the country. The first plan will cost you Rs. 499 per month. This plan ships 75GB data and unlimited calling. Apart from that, this plan is providing a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream App. Alongside, this plan offers Zee5 subscription and benefits under the Airtel Thanks program. In addition, you'll get a subscription to Wynk Premium, Shaw Academy, and Free Hellotunes. However, this is the only plan of Airtel where it is not providing any additional connection.

Vodafone Low-Cost Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers

Talking about Vodafone's postpaid plan, then the operator is providing Rs. 399 pack, where you get 40GB data along with rollover facility. The plan ships 100 messages and unlimited calling for one month. Additionally, this plan gets a free Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 for one year and along with ZEE5 Premium access. After comparing all these plans, it seems Airtel pack is offering many more benefits than any other. So, i would suggest you to choose Airtel Rs. 499 postpaid plan.

