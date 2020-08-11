Itel To Launch Vision 1 Smartphone In 3GB Variant: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

itel is planning to expand its Vision series in the country with the launch of the new variant of Vision 1. The new variant will have 3GB of RAM, and it will be available on Flipkart in two color options, such as Gradation Blue and Gradation Purple.

There is no information about the price of the upcoming smartphone, but the 2GB variant is available at Rs. 5,499, and after the 3GB variant, the smartphone will have both 2GB and 3GB of RAM.

itel Vision 1 Specifications

The itel Vision 1 comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display along with a 1560 x 720 screen resolution. It has 500nits brightness, 2.5D curved display, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the itel Vision 1 smartphone runs the Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Additionally, the smartphone company claims that it can offer a standby until 820 hours, one-day usage, along with seven hours of gaming, and eight hours for video streaming.

The itel Vision 1 feature octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, and it also has a face unlock feature. On the optics front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes 8MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary camera. Upfront, the handset has a 5MP camera, including AI Beauty Mode.

The itel Vision 1 smartphone comes with several modes, such as portrait mode, HDR, automatic scene recognition, and AI beauty mode. Furthermore, the smartphone weighs around 169 grams. On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes dual Bluetooth, WiFi, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, and micro USB port.

itel Launches Bluetooth Speaker

Meanwhile, itel has announced the launch of the IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker in the country. The Bluetooth speaker will cost you Rs. 1,299, and it will be available in all retail stores. Besides, the company has introduced IEP 24 earphones. The Bluetooth speaker offers a sound output of 10W, and it comes with a 1,500 mAh battery. The Bluetooth speaker also features a volume, play, and pause button.

