Just In
- 29 min ago OnePlus Nord To Feature 105-Degree Wide-Angle Selfie Camera; Company Confirms
-
- 3 hrs ago Oppo A72 5G To Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far
- 3 hrs ago List Of Power Banks With 12000mAh Battery And More To Buy In India Now
- 3 hrs ago Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank Goes Official In India
Don't Miss
- Sports I would have stayed in League Two - Guardiola discusses Man City future
- Movies These 5 Women Empowering South Movies On Amazon Prime Video Will Surely Strike You With Awe!
- Automobiles Kia Sonet World Premiere To Be Held In India Next Month: Here Are All The Details
- Lifestyle 9 Effective Home Remedies To Whiten Dark Feet
- News No place for ability in Congress party: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sachin Pilot sacking
- Finance Walmart Raises Stake In Flipkart
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Rajasthan In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Airtel Offering 15% Discount On Long-Term Broadband Plans
Airtel is now offering several services, including broadband and video-conferencing application. Its broadband services are very popular and currently have four plans in the country. The plans are known as Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP plans.
In fact, the company is offering discounts of up to 15 percent on 12 months plans and 7.5 percent on six months' plans. Besides, the company is offering free installation to new users. However, there is a catch. This offer is available for only three days. So, we are going to list all discounts on broadband plans.
List Of All Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans
Airtel's first broadband plans are priced at Rs. 799, and if you calculate it six times, then you have to pay Rs. 4, 794, but after a discount, the cost comes down to Rs. 4,434. This means you are saving Rs. 360. Similarly, other plans will cost you Rs. 5,544, Rs. 8,319, and Rs. 22,194. These plans are offering 150GB, 300GB, 500GB, and unlimited data per month. Besides, these plans are providing 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed.
If we talk about the discount on the Entertainment plan allows you to save Rs. 450 for six months, Rs. 675 on Premium plan, and Rs. 1,800 on Airtel's six months VIP plan.
Airtel Xstream Offering 15% Discount
Similarly, Airtel is offering a 15 percent discount on one-year plans, and now it will cost you Rs. 8,150, Rs. 10,910, Rs. 15,290, and Rs. 40, 790. Furthermore, the basic annual plans will enable you to save Rs. 1,438, and with this plan, you will get content from only in house app called Airtel Xstream. The
Entertainment plans to ship 200 Mbps speed per month along with 300GB data per month, and now after a 15 percent discount, you can save Rs. 1,798. In addition, users can save Rs. 2,698 on the premium plan, and it is offering 500GB data per month along with 300 Mbps speed. Lastly, there is a VIP plan, and now the annual plan is offering a discount of Rs. 7, 198.
-
74,999
-
49,890
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
9,999
-
10,497
-
10,400
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
10,499
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999
-
18,645
-
17,120
-
87,999