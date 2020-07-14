Airtel Offering 15% Discount On Long-Term Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is now offering several services, including broadband and video-conferencing application. Its broadband services are very popular and currently have four plans in the country. The plans are known as Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP plans.

In fact, the company is offering discounts of up to 15 percent on 12 months plans and 7.5 percent on six months' plans. Besides, the company is offering free installation to new users. However, there is a catch. This offer is available for only three days. So, we are going to list all discounts on broadband plans.

List Of All Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans

Airtel's first broadband plans are priced at Rs. 799, and if you calculate it six times, then you have to pay Rs. 4, 794, but after a discount, the cost comes down to Rs. 4,434. This means you are saving Rs. 360. Similarly, other plans will cost you Rs. 5,544, Rs. 8,319, and Rs. 22,194. These plans are offering 150GB, 300GB, 500GB, and unlimited data per month. Besides, these plans are providing 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed.

If we talk about the discount on the Entertainment plan allows you to save Rs. 450 for six months, Rs. 675 on Premium plan, and Rs. 1,800 on Airtel's six months VIP plan.

Airtel Xstream Offering 15% Discount

Similarly, Airtel is offering a 15 percent discount on one-year plans, and now it will cost you Rs. 8,150, Rs. 10,910, Rs. 15,290, and Rs. 40, 790. Furthermore, the basic annual plans will enable you to save Rs. 1,438, and with this plan, you will get content from only in house app called Airtel Xstream. The

Entertainment plans to ship 200 Mbps speed per month along with 300GB data per month, and now after a 15 percent discount, you can save Rs. 1,798. In addition, users can save Rs. 2,698 on the premium plan, and it is offering 500GB data per month along with 300 Mbps speed. Lastly, there is a VIP plan, and now the annual plan is offering a discount of Rs. 7, 198.

Best Mobiles in India