Airtel Offering Extra Data To Its Broadband Customers

In order to give a tough fight to other broadband players, Airtel is reportedly offering more data benefits to its new customers. The company is providing extra 500GB data per month to its broadband customers. Currently, Airtel is offering four plans that priced between Rs.799 to Rs. 3,999.

There is no information about the exact duration of these plans. However, there is a catch. The company is providing this benefit only in Chennai, reports TelecomTalk.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans: Price, Validity, And Offers

The first plan is priced at Rs. 799, where you get 150GB data per month at 100Mbps speed. It includes free calling (landline, local, and STD). In addition, this plan is offering Airtel Thanks benefit.

The other plan offers 300GB data with 200Mbps speed. This plan ships Airtel Xstream premium content, Zee5 access, one-year subscription of Amazon Prime, and unlimited calling. This is plan is available at Rs. 999.

Let's talk about its premium plan, the first plan in this category is priced at Rs. 1,499 per month. This plan offers 500GB data at 300Mbps speed. Apart from that, this plan offers premium content from Airtel and ZEE5. It also includes a subscription of Airtel Prime for one year.

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 3,999 which provides 1Gbps speed. It includes unlimited data and calling on a landline. The rest of the benefits are the same. Earlier, these plans used to offer three months subscription of Netflix. But now, the company has removed this benefit from its plans. This is not the first time that the company has announced an offer, Earlier, Airtel launched an offer, where the new customer used to get free data. This move seems really good to attract new users. But, what about the existing customers, and secondly, the company has launched this plan only for its Chennai users. So, the company will get more user base in Chennai.

