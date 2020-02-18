ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Increases Price Of Its Postpaid Plans: Check Details

    By
    |

    After increasing the prices of prepaid plans, Airtel is looking to increase the price of its postpaid plans. The company has now increased the prices of its add-on connections plans in the country. Airtel has already made the changes to its website, and the new plans are live for all customers.

    Airtel Increases Price Of Its Postpaid Plans: Check Details

     

    Airtel used to offer postpaid plans with Rs. 199. However, the plan is now revised and it is available at Rs. 249. The plan includes unlimited calls and 10GB data, reports Telecomtalk. According to the report, the company is also informing its customers about the changes. Besides, there is a post on its Twitter account which says the same.

    However, the company has come up with a strategy where a user can pay Rs. 99 to get an add-on connection. This plan also offers data. For the unaware, the company is offering add-on connections with its postpaid plans. The plans are priced between Rs. 499 to Rs. 1599. Notably, there is no add-on connection at Rs. 499. The benefits start from Rs. 749 and goes up to Rs. 1,599.

    Airtel Postpaid Plans With Add-On Connections: Details

    The first plan is available at Rs. 749 where user gets 125GB data, unlimited calling, and access to Amazon Prime for one year. This includes two connections, where one is regular and another one is an add-on. Secondly, there is a plan for Rs. 999, which provides 150GB data, unlimited calling, and access to Amazon Prime for one year.

    This plan offers four connections, where three are regular and one data add-on. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,599 provides 3G and 4G unlimited data, unlimited calling, and 200 minutes for international calling and 10 percent off on international packs. Meanwhile, the company has launched four international plans. The newly launched plans will be available at Rs. 648, Rs. 755, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,199.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X