Everything You Should Know About Airtel Rs. 45 Talk Time Plan

    Airtel has been revising old plans and launching new plans lately. Airtel was the first telecom operator that launched minimum recharge plans in 2018. Airtel is offering talk time with its six plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000.

    But to avail these plans one needs to buy Rs. 45 plan to activate these plans. This means users need to purchase this plan just to use the above-mentioned plans and to continue the talk time balance. The Rs. 45 plan is valid for 28 days.

    In case the user forgets to recharge then Airtel will offer 15 days of a grace period. After that, services will be suspended. Even, if a user is opting for Rs. 5,000 plan. Then, they should recharge for Rs. 45 plan, this will provide access to use the benefits of Rs. 5,000 plan. The interesting part of these plans that come for an unlimited period. So, it allows users to use a balance at any time. However, users are required to recharge of Rs. 45 to use this service.

    It is worth noting that Vodafone has also come up with these plans in 2019. Meanwhile, Airtel has announced a new offer on where users can save on its set-top box and Google Nest speaker.

    However, there is a catch. This service is for only new customers. The users will get a coupon code after that they will get a discount on the Google Nest Mini.

    Then, they have to pay only Rs. 1,699. This means Airtel is offering an Rs. 2,800 discount. Notably, Google is selling this product at Rs. 4,499. This coupon is only valid until the end of this month. A coupon will be sent on your phone via message after seven days of activation.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
