Why Telecom Operators Are Launching 3GB Prepaid Plans: Here Are The Details

Launching a 3GB plan has become a new trend in the telecom Industry. All private telecom operators are launching or revising plans with 3GB data. Now, it seems BSNL has joined the wagon and launched a plan of Rs. 1,999.

In fact, the company has been very active ever since the Department of Telecom (DOT) has announced its merger plans with MTNL. The state-run telecom operator BSNL has launched two plans i.e Rs. 108 and Rs. 1,999. However, these plans are limited to one circle.

BSNL 3GB Data Plan: Details

The operator has launched Rs. 1,999 plan. Under this plan, the user will get 3GB data per day, unlimited calling to all networks, and 100SMS per day. This plan is valid for 365 days. Apart from that, the company is offering free BSNL tunes and its TV subscription for the same duration. However, the telco has brought this plan only in its Tamil Nadu circle. But, soon it is expected that the company will launch in other circles too.

Besides, the company has announced the launch of Rs. 108 plan where the user will get 1GB data per day for 28 days. This includes 250 minutes for calling and 500 messages for the entire duration. In addition, this plan provides free calls to the MTNL network in both Delhi and MTNL circles.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea 3GB Plan: Details

Let's start with Airtel prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day. The company is offering two plans which provide the same data. The first plan is priced at Rs. 398 where users will get 3GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days. The other plan is priced at Rs. 558, and this provides the same benefits for 56 days.

If we talk about Reliance Jio then the company is offering a huge range of prepaid plans. However, the company has one plan which provides 3GB data per day. The plan is priced at Rs. 349, where users are getting unlimited calling to the same network, 1,000 minutes for the other network and free messages for 28 days.

Lastly, there is a plan from Vodafone-Idea. The company has recently launched two plans Rs. 398 and Rs. 558. The first plan of Rs. 398 offers unlimited calling to all networks and 100 messages per day. Another plan is priced at Rs. 558 offers the same benefits. It includes access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

Why Operators Are Offering 3GB Data?

As we all know data is the new oil and this absolutely true these days, as companies used to offer data at very affordable prices. However, the companies have already raised tariffs in December, and now they are looking at 28 days plans. This means there are chances that the companies might increase the prices of these plans, as they know that people have become used to it.

