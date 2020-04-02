Airtel To Expand Xstream Services; Plans To Add 25 More Cities News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel Xstream service is all set to expand its reach to the other part of the country. Earlier, Airtel used to provide its broadband services in the selected areas, and now it may add 25 more cities. The company had revamped its services and identity last year in October.

The new broadband plans are now offering 1Gbps speed. It includes Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream subscription, unlimited local, and STD calls.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plan New Additions: Details

The company has shared this information via its website in its 'Launching Soon' column. The new locations include Muzzafarnagar, Jodhpur, Shahjahanpur Ajmer, Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hosur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Kolhapur, Kota, Mathura, Mirzapur, Rohtak, Dharamshala Shimla, Thanjavur, Tirupati, Kakinada, Udaipur, and Yamunanagar.

Now, it has been reported that the company will expand its services in a phased manner, reports TelecomTalk. The report states that first, it will launch in Ajmer and Ghazipur. However, the company has not announced the details of the launch date. But still, a report claims the services will be available in the next 28 days, while, Aligarh might get services around June 1.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans

It is worth mentioning that plans for these cities might be different from the other part of the country. The company is likely to launch its first plan at Rs. 599, where it will offer 100GB data at 16 Mbps speed. It includes unlimited local and national calling. Besides, you'll get Airtel thanks benefit.

The other plan will be available at Rs. 799, where you get 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and calls. This plan is named as Entertainment plans. The third plan in that list is a Premium plan, which offers 100 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and calling at Rs. 1,099. Lastly, there's a plan called VIP, where you get 600GB data at 300 Mbps speed, unlimited calling at Rs. 1,599.

