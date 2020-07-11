Airtel Xstream Expands Its Broadband Services To 13 More Cities News oi-Priyanka Dua

With an aim to generate revenue from the ongoing situation, Airtel has expanded its broadband reach to 13 more cities, including Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Shimla, and Jhansi. This announcement comes after the company shared that it is planning to launch its services in 25 cities in the country.

Currently, the company is offering four plans in these cities. These plans include Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP plans, and they are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999.

Airtel Broadband Plans: Details

The Rs. 799 Airtel Xstream plan is offering 300GB data at 200Mbps speed. The plan is also offering unlimited calling, including local and STD calls. It also ships content from Airtel Xstream benefit. The Rs. 999 is offering 300GB data along with 200Mbps speed. It also gives an unlimited calling, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream services.

Then, there's a plan of Rs. 1,499 provides 500GB data up to 300Mbps speed. It also ships Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream benefits. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 3,999 is offering unlimited calling along with 1Gbps. It also includes unlimited calling Amazon Prime, Zee5, and content from its in-house app called Airtel Xstream.

Meanwhile, the company has launched these services with advance rental schemes in Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Mathura, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Shimla, Thanjavur, and Yamunanagar. This means that the company has launched its services on a franchise basis.

Apart from that these tie-ups, the company is planning to launch these services in some more circles, i.e. Bhilwara, Bikaner, Ghazipur, Hosur, Kota, Rohtak, Ajmer, Tirupati, Dharamshala, Bundi, and Udaipur. This means these states are listed in the "launching soon" segment, and it is expected that the company will launch services in these cities.

In fact, there are chances that the company might bring different plans in different cities, and it is not clear that the upcoming plans will be available on a franchise basis or not.

