Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans To More Cities

Airtel has recently launched two prepaid plans to offer content from Zee5, and it is adding more cities to offer its packs. The telecom operator has now expanded the availability of Rs. 99, Rs. 129, and Rs. 199 prepaid plans to few circles.

In fact, the company has already updated the list of plans on its Airtel Thanks application and its website. Earlier, the Rs. 99 was available in Kolkata, Rajasthan, West Bengal, UP East, and MP & Chhattisgarh, and now it is available in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar reports Only Tech.

On the other hand, Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 is now available in Kerala, Kolkata, MP & Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP & Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Airtel Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan: Details

Let' talk about Rs. 99, where the company is offering 1GB, unlimited calling, 100 messages, and free hello tunes. It includes access to Airtel Xstream, Zee5, and Wynk Music for only 24 days, while Rs. 129 ships 1GB data, free hello tunes, access to Wynk Music, and Xstream. The plan is also offering 300 messages for 24 days. Lastly, there's an Rs. 199 pack 1GB data per day, free hello tunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream for 24 days. This plan is also offering 100 messages per day.

Airtel Thanks App Is Now Available In Regional Language

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that its Thanks app is now available in eight languages. The app is now available in Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Punjabi. Besides, the company is going to add this feature to iOS soon. Airtel is now planning to add more cities in the coming days. This list includes regional languages, such as Kannada, Assamese, and Odia.

For the unaware, Airtel Thanks application comes with three interfaces, i.e. Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The application allows you to make a payment, checking real-time data usage/balance details, and many more. The application also comes with a feature that allows you to avail of financial services.

