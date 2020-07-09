ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans To More Cities

    By
    |

    Airtel has recently launched two prepaid plans to offer content from Zee5, and it is adding more cities to offer its packs. The telecom operator has now expanded the availability of Rs. 99, Rs. 129, and Rs. 199 prepaid plans to few circles.

    Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans

     

    In fact, the company has already updated the list of plans on its Airtel Thanks application and its website. Earlier, the Rs. 99 was available in Kolkata, Rajasthan, West Bengal, UP East, and MP & Chhattisgarh, and now it is available in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar reports Only Tech.

    On the other hand, Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 is now available in Kerala, Kolkata, MP & Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP & Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

    Airtel Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan: Details

    Let' talk about Rs. 99, where the company is offering 1GB, unlimited calling, 100 messages, and free hello tunes. It includes access to Airtel Xstream, Zee5, and Wynk Music for only 24 days, while Rs. 129 ships 1GB data, free hello tunes, access to Wynk Music, and Xstream. The plan is also offering 300 messages for 24 days. Lastly, there's an Rs. 199 pack 1GB data per day, free hello tunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream for 24 days. This plan is also offering 100 messages per day.

    Airtel Thanks App Is Now Available In Regional Language

    Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that its Thanks app is now available in eight languages. The app is now available in Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Punjabi. Besides, the company is going to add this feature to iOS soon. Airtel is now planning to add more cities in the coming days. This list includes regional languages, such as Kannada, Assamese, and Odia.

     

    For the unaware, Airtel Thanks application comes with three interfaces, i.e. Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The application allows you to make a payment, checking real-time data usage/balance details, and many more. The application also comes with a feature that allows you to avail of financial services.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X