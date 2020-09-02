Airtel Xstream Vs JioFiber Rs. 999 Broadband Plan: Which One Should You Opt? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, JioFiber has upgraded its broadband plan in the country. The company is now offering seven plans to its customers. In fact, JioFiber has a vast range of broadband plans, while Airtel Xstream is offering only four packs. But still, there is a plan of Rs. 999, which is common in both internet providers. So, in that way, we will compare both the plans.

Reliance JioFiber Rs. 999 Broadband Plan: Details

The Rs. 999 plan is known as the Gold pack, where JioFiber is offering 150 Mbps speed and unlimited data. It includes free voice calls and access to Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar VIP connection, SonyLiv, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, Shemaroome, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. The plan is available at Rs. 1,178.82 with GST.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs. 999 Broadband Plans: Details

Airtel is also offering a similar plan that is known as the Entertainment pack. The pack comes with 200 Mbps speed in both uploading and downloading. However, with GST this plan will cost you Rs. 1,178. Besides, the plan is providing 50 Mbps speed and 300GB data at the same price. In fact, if any user is looking for extra data, then he or she has to Rs. 299 for 3.3TB data. This is again a big difference between both players as Jio is offering 3.3TB data for free. On the other hand, Airtel is providing unlimited data in a few cities, such as Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Which Plan Is Better?

If we talk about other benefits, then Airtel plan is offering access to Amazon Prime for one year, while Jio OTT services are valid for one month. Airtel is also offering online courses from Shaw Academy. So, in our opinion, if you are looking for unlimited data, and content from 12 OTT platforms, then you should go for JioFiber plans.

