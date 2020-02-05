Amazon Dating Website Will Deliver Your New Partner In Just An Hour

Amazon Dating Features

You can browse through their entire catalog for free of cost, which is filled with people. These persons have rating (probably given by the users) with pricing details and also offers free 1-hour delivery for Prime users.

Just like the regular Amazon, the Amazon Dating site is filled with people from various ethnicity and age. Some of these lists also suggest that there is just one left in stock.

How To Enroll Yourself On To Amazon Dating Site?

I tried to enroll myself on to the Amazon Dating site by clicking "want to be featured? Apply Now" option on the bottom portion of the website.

It asked for my name, email address and my Instagram handle, there is also a ‘tell me yourself' option (not mandatory) and you need to upload a photo of yours. When I applied, I was greeted by the screen we'll be in touch if you're a fit.

It’s A Spoof

If you haven't figured it out by now, do note that it is a spoof website created by Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer, who claims to be single according to the "about" section on the website.

You won't be able to order your boyfriend or girlfriend using the Amazon Dating site and the company is likely to take down this site in a couple of days. You can visit the site here and have a look at the products (in this case, people) that are being offered by Amazon Dating website.