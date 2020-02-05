Just In
- 4 min ago Apple Patents Foldable iPhone Design; How Practical Is It?
-
- 11 min ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Bursts Into Flames While Repairing In India: Report
- 18 min ago Flipkart Vivo Carnival: Discounts And Offers On Vivo Smartphones
- 32 min ago Samsung Galaxy S20 Images Surfaces On Official Website: Accident Or Strategy?
Don't Miss
- Sports Iannone remains suspended, to miss MotoGP pre-season tests in Sepang
- Lifestyle Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Look Awesome Together As They Flaunted Ethnic Outfits
- News ‘Are we still a Democracy’, asks Priyanka Gandhi as Kashmir lockdown completes 6 months
- Movies Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Fitness Journey And Inspires The Young Crowd!
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Concept Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Prices, Specs & Images
- Finance PMI Measuring Services Activity In India Hits 7-Year High In January
- Travel February 2020: Fairs, Festivals And Events Guide!
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
Amazon Dating Website Will Deliver Your New Partner In Just An Hour
Amazon, which started as an e-commerce platform has expanded its horizon over the last few years by launching new products like AWS, Prime Video, Twitch, and Alexa-powered Echo devices.
Amazon has now launched a new website for dating, called the Amazon Dating. This website comes with a subhead "Hot Singles Near You starting at $4.99 with Prime delivery."
Amazon Dating Features
You can browse through their entire catalog for free of cost, which is filled with people. These persons have rating (probably given by the users) with pricing details and also offers free 1-hour delivery for Prime users.
Just like the regular Amazon, the Amazon Dating site is filled with people from various ethnicity and age. Some of these lists also suggest that there is just one left in stock.
How To Enroll Yourself On To Amazon Dating Site?
I tried to enroll myself on to the Amazon Dating site by clicking "want to be featured? Apply Now" option on the bottom portion of the website.
It asked for my name, email address and my Instagram handle, there is also a ‘tell me yourself' option (not mandatory) and you need to upload a photo of yours. When I applied, I was greeted by the screen we'll be in touch if you're a fit.
It’s A Spoof
If you haven't figured it out by now, do note that it is a spoof website created by Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer, who claims to be single according to the "about" section on the website.
You won't be able to order your boyfriend or girlfriend using the Amazon Dating site and the company is likely to take down this site in a couple of days. You can visit the site here and have a look at the products (in this case, people) that are being offered by Amazon Dating website.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,390
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,890
-
1,06,900
-
15,686
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,299
-
64,400
-
34,890
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250