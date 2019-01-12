Amazon Great Indian Sale to debut on January 20

While the holiday season was on, Amazon offered several offers and deals as a part of its Great Indian Sale for its customers. Now, the online retailer has announced another wave of offers and discounts for its users in India. Well, the next wave of Amazon Great Indian Sale is all set to debut on January 20 and last until January 23. As usual, the Prime members can get the deals prior to the regular users and this will debut on January 19 at 12 PM.

Amazon Great Indian sale offers and discounts

Amazon has teamed up with HDFC to offer an instant discount of 10% on the purchases that are done using debit and credit cards from the bank. Also, there are numerous products with no cost EMI on using major banks' debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Buyers can also get attractive exchange offers on a range of smartphones such as OnePlus 6T, Apple iPhone X, Vivo V9 Pro, Huawei Nova 3i, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and Honor 8X. More deals in the mobile phone section will be detailed next week by the online retailer.

In addition to mobiles, we can expect great offers and enticing deals across categories such as fashion, electronics, toys, daily essentials, home and kitchen and more. The brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, Honor, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and 10.or will also come up with their own discounts.

When it comes to other products, there will be great discounts on laptops, hard drives, earphones, video gaming consoles, TVs, cameras and more. Besides these, the Amazon products including Echo speakers, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-reader will be available at up to Rs. 3,000 off. In-house brands such as Amazon Basics, Presto, Vedaka, Myx, Symbol, Solimo, etc. will also list offers.

So, if you are looking out for some great products, then you can wait for a few more days in order to get some enticing deals from Amazon.