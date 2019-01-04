Amazon EMI Fest (Jan 3rd to 7th): Get 6GB and 8GB RAM smartphones on no cost EMI

New year celebration is yet to get over, due to the prolific sale schemes by certain E-commerce platforms. With Amazon's EMI Fest strategy which is currently running and will end on 7th Jan, users can avail some massive RAM(6GB and 8GB) configured devices at really great discounts. The highlighting fact is these devices can be acquired by the users at much better EMI rates with no cost EMI option.

You can get 5% instant discount with HDFC credit and debit EMI, instant cashback of worth Rs. 5,400 amount & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, 5% cashback with SBI credit EMI, and amazing exchange offers. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan. For better convenience, users can opt for suitable EMI plan out of many and purchase the device accordingly.

Besides, these handsets are regarded as the gaming beasts because of such hugely built RAM. You can play PUBG or do any kind of multitasking without being slowed down.