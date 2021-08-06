Asianet Offering Unlimited Data For Five Months; How To Get It? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though there are several major players in the broadband sector. In fact, these brands are already leading the sector. However, there are regional brands that are trying their best to get the users. Similarly, Asianet, which is a major player in Kerala is very active and launched several plans.

The company has again launched a new offer, where its users in Kerala will get the benefit. The special benefit has been launched for the upcoming Onam festival. The offer is named as the Onam offer, where users will get dozens of benefits. So, let's find the benefit of the new offer.

Asianet Onam Offer: Check Details

Notably, this offer is designed for users who are looking for long-term benefits and will be available for all users. The offer is priced at Rs. 2,499 for five months, which means customers paying Rs. 500 per month. However, under this offer customers have to make a one-time payment.

The users will get 60 Mbps speed and unlimited data, which is quite different from leading brands as they only offer 3300GB of data, while there is no restriction on the Asianet data. However, any customer is looking for this plan, then he or she has to pay activation fees close to Rs. 500.

Other Plans From Asianet

Apart from this newly launched plan, Asianet Broadband provides several long-term plans. For the unaware, the long-term plans of the company start from Rs. 499 per month, where users will get unlimited data along with 40 Mbps speed. However, the activation is much higher with these Asianet packs as users have to pay Rs. 1,499.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 599, where users will get unlimited data and 60 Mbps speed. In addition, the company offers 100 Mbps speed with several plans and these plans are for long terms packs.

It is important to note that the internet demand has been increased in the last year as people are working from home. In addition, regional players have become very active as this is the right time for expanding services as this will help them to get users and more revenue.

