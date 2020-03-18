Beware Of Android App With Cookiethief That Can Hack Your Social Media Accounts News oi-Vivek

Android OS is known for offering freedom to both users and developers compared to iOS counterparts. However, some developers take this permission for granted and try to steal user data, which is now considered as a cybersecurity offense. The malware is known as Cookiethief and is detected as Trojan-Spy.AndroidOS.Cookiethief.

According to the latest report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky two new Android apps (malware) have been known to cause system modifications that will lead to the automatic installation of apps without user consent, which can hack into user's social media accounts.

As of now, more than 1000 users have been compromised by this malware and this number is increasing exponentially. Another interesting fact about this malware is that it is being created by keeping the Indian smartphone users in mind.

How These Apps Hack Into Social Media Accounts?

According to Kaspersky, these two apps, when combined will steal saved cookies by social media apps or a web browser. Cookies are nothing but tiny files with bits of information on the user. They are generally used to serve customized ads and when someone with ill intention gets onto them can gather a lot of user information.

These malwares are so powerful, where they can completely alter the functionality of the smartphone, including tampering the system UI, sending commands and executing tasks, registering on new e-commerce apps and much more. As per the report, the malware generally targets apps like Aliexpress, Alibaba, Jabong, Hotstar, and Dailyhunt. Besides, the malware can leave fake reviews on Google Play Store as well.

How To Protect Your Smartphone From Coockiethief?

Make sure that you never install a third-party app outside the Google Play Store. Do not open unnecessary third-party links on your smartphone and be careful while using a public hotspot or Wi-Fi network.

