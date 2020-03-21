Just In
Broadband Customers Are Opting For High Speed Data Plans: Report
Almost all companies have taken safety measures for their employees and asked them to work from home for a few days to control the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now, it has been reported that broadband customers are now opting for high-speed and more data plans.
"Home Broadband customers are now upgrading to faster speeds and larger quota plans to support work from home and study for home needs. Airtel's B2B customers are utilizing 4G dongles, Home Fiber connections, and larger enterprise bandwidths, which are all being serviced smoothly," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, was quoted by Economic Times.
The report states that the company is offering its broadband services in 100 cities via its Xstream and Fiber services. The report also claims that the demand for Wi-Fi has been increased, ever since working from home option has been announced by the companies.
In fact, a new report said that people are renting the dongle. "Due to uncertainty around when employees will get back to work, people are inclining towards renting a dongle," Rashmi Mittal, a store owner in Delhi was quoted by Economic Times. "We are offering a JioFi 4G hotspot along with a SIM card and unlimited data at Rs 50 per day and Rs 1400 per month," she added.
Meanwhile, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has launched a new plan for its landline users. The telecom operator is providing 5GB data per day to its users. It is worth mentioning that this plan is offering its services for free. This plan is valid for one month and offering 10 Mbps speed.
Similarly, ACT Fibernet is offering high-speed to its customers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and more. The company is now providing 300 Mbps speed to its customers. Earlier, the company used to offer 100 Mbps speed with its base plans. This offer is valid until March 31.
