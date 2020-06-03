BSNL Broadband Usage Witnesses 31% Jump Amid Lockdown News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced that the consumption of its broadband services has been increased by 31 percent, while mobile data registered 24 percent growth during the lockdown. Recently, Airtel has also announced that the consumption of its Xstream services has been increased by 50 percent.

The state-run telecom operator said that they are monitoring the services and ensuring that there were no issues. "During the lockdown period, telephone and internet services have become the umbilical cords for the citizens to the outside world," BSNL Goa said. Adding to that, "Demand for online services both for professional and entertainment needs skyrocketed during the lockdown period."

The lockdown has increased the consumption or usage of both broadband and mobile data. In fact, a report by DE-CIX claims that the online gaming segment has posted a 50 percent hike during the lockdown, while internet traffic has reached to 1 terabyte in just two weeks.

Besides, the BSNL states that it is offering video conferencing services to its enterprises and retail customers. Notably, the company is not charging for these services. Apart from that, the company has announced 5GB extra data for its broadband users. This offer was earlier valid until May 19, and now it is available until June 21.

BSNL Broadband Plans In Goa: Detail

Coming to the BSNL broadband plans in Goa, the company is offering plans under four category i.e. one month, 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months plans. The one-month plans are priced at Rs. 129, Rs. 249 (urban and rural), and Rs. 299. These plans ship free calling at night between 10:30 PM to 6 AM. This facility is only available with the first plan, and other plans are offering unlimited calling for 24 hours.

BSNL Offering 40GB Data With Broadband Plans

Meanwhile, the company has revised it's add- on broadband packs in the country. These add-on packs are available between Rs. 50 to Rs. 250. After the revision, the base add-on pack is now providing 5GB data instead of 2GB data earlier. The Rs. 100 add-on pack is now offering 12GB data against 5GB data and Rs. 50 pack will now ship 20GB data. Lastly, Rs. 250 pack now provides 40GB data instead of 20GB data.

