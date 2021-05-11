BSNL Discontinues Voice Only Benefit, Launches Combo Offer With Internet Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has removed voice-only offers from its broadband plans, which means users will get combo offers with all packs. This mean broadband user will get both data and calling benefit. Earlier, BSNL users were allowed to choose voice-only benefits, but now they will get both with the plans.

Notably, BSNL has also shared the same on its website and said that the company is not going to provide a voice connection with Bharat Fibre services. The company said that existing customers will continue to get the same services; however, it will try to move these users to the new scheme, reports Kerala Telecom.

Apart from that, BSNL introduced a new promotional offer, which will be valid until July 2021. This new offer is known as Welcome Offer.

BSNL Introduces Welcome Offer For New Customers

The company has launched Rs. 449, Rs. 499, Rs. 599, Rs. 777, Rs. 779, Rs. 799, and Rs. 999 respectively. The first plan of Rs. 449 ships 3300GB data along with 30 Mbps data; however, this plan is only valid for six months, and after that users have to shift to Rs. 599 packs.

The Rs. 599 pack also offers 3300GB of data, 60 Mbps speed, and unlimited calling. The Rs. 499 plan ships 200GB of data per month. It also offers 50 Mbps speed and unlimited calling for the same period. However, after GST, this plan will cost you Rs. 578.84. The fourth plan of Rs. 777 offers 1000GB of data, 100 Mbps speed, and unlimited calling.

The Rs. 779 pack offer Disney+Hotstar access, 1000GB data, and unlimited calling. This pack will cost you Rs. 927.01 after GST. The Rs. 799 ship 100 Mbps speed, 3300GB data, and unlimited calling. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 999, where users get 150 Mbps speed, 3300GB data, and premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app.

BSNL Welcome Offer Vs Other Internet Packs

Notably, BSNL is the only internet service provider in the country that is providing a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, BSNL packs under the new Welcome offer are affordable than private players. It also includes a content benefit from one of the leading content apps, which seems a good effort to attract users.

