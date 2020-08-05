Just In
BSNL Expands 200Mps Broadband Plans To More Circles
BSNL has come up with several offers in recent times. The company has revised all its prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans. In fact, it has recently reintroduced 200 Mbps plan, and now it is expanding the reach of this plan until October 19, 2020.
The internet company has added a few circles, such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Lakshadweep circles. The plan is known as Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55', and it is offering 1500GB of data. Once the given data end, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps.
BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 Plan: Detailed
The Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan is offering unlimited local along with STD calling. The company is available on a semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis, reports Telecom Talk. Additionally, the company is offering complimentary services for one month, three months, and four months with these packs. Notably, if you avail these packs on a semi-annually, annually, biennial, and triennial basis, then you have to shell out Rs. 11,994, Rs. 23,988, Rs. 47,976, and Rs. 71, 964, respectively.
BSNL Extended Rs. 600 Broadband Plan
Recently, the operator has extended the availability of its broadband plans until October 27. The plan was earlier valid until July 27. This plan is known as 300 GB CUL CS346, and it is offering 40Mbps speed, 300GB data, and once the limit ends the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps.
The 300 GB CUL CS346 plan is also offering unlimited calling in only Odisha circle. The new extension comes after Rs. 777 broadband plan. The Rs. 777 broadband plan is available in a few circles, such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh. Talking about benefits, the operator is offering 50Mbps speed till 500GB data. It includes unlimited download, local, and STD voice calling. This plan is valid for 30 days.
