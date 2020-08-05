ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Introduces 2G Services In Vijaynagar Circle Of Arunachal Pradesh

    By
    |

    BSNL is expanding its reach to rural areas. The operator has announced the launch of its 2G services in the Vijaynagar administrative circle in the Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh.

    BSNL Introduces 2G Services In Vijaynagar Circle Of Arunachal Pradesh

     

    BSNL To Offer 2G Services In Vijaynagar

    The company has launched its services through the satellite network. This means that people living in that area can communicate through cellular networks as they were no communication to date. Notably, the accessibility of the Vijaynagar is very difficult due to its terrain, and it takes eight days to reach the nearest town.

    "Erecting the mobile tower in the area was not at all an easy task," BSNL sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Karma Tsering said. He added that "the state government and Indian Air Force extended us the necessary help and logistic support to transport the mobile and satellite equipment which had to be airlifted amidst the Covid-19 pandemic."

    BSNL Launched Bharat Air Fibre Services In Maharashtra

    The latest development comes soon after BSNL announced that it is now offering its Bharat Air Fibre services Washim and Akola district situated in Maharashtra. The Bharat Air Fibre services will help people in Akola and Washim to avail of internet connections. "With the launch of Wireless Bharat Air Fibre, more connections will be provided on demand in a very quick time," said BSNL.

    The internet service provider has also tied up with local business partners. The firm is offering unlimited calling and 100 Mbps speed.

    Talking about Bharat AirFibre plans, the company is offering Triple Play Plan that ships voice internet services. Besides, the firm offers content from YuppTV. The company launched 10 plans, including SDS Rs, 243, SDS Pack 2 Plus for Rs. 333, SDS HD Pack at Rs. 333, SDS HD Pack Plus for Rs. 333, SDS Pack 4 at Rs. 351, and SDS Pack 5 for Rs. 315.Furthermore, the plan includes ULD 645 CS95, ULD CS 96, 2795 CS20, Rs. 849, Rs. 1,277, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 4,499, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 16,999.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X