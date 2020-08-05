BSNL Introduces 2G Services In Vijaynagar Circle Of Arunachal Pradesh News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is expanding its reach to rural areas. The operator has announced the launch of its 2G services in the Vijaynagar administrative circle in the Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh.

BSNL To Offer 2G Services In Vijaynagar

The company has launched its services through the satellite network. This means that people living in that area can communicate through cellular networks as they were no communication to date. Notably, the accessibility of the Vijaynagar is very difficult due to its terrain, and it takes eight days to reach the nearest town.

"Erecting the mobile tower in the area was not at all an easy task," BSNL sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Karma Tsering said. He added that "the state government and Indian Air Force extended us the necessary help and logistic support to transport the mobile and satellite equipment which had to be airlifted amidst the Covid-19 pandemic."

BSNL Launched Bharat Air Fibre Services In Maharashtra

The latest development comes soon after BSNL announced that it is now offering its Bharat Air Fibre services Washim and Akola district situated in Maharashtra. The Bharat Air Fibre services will help people in Akola and Washim to avail of internet connections. "With the launch of Wireless Bharat Air Fibre, more connections will be provided on demand in a very quick time," said BSNL.

The internet service provider has also tied up with local business partners. The firm is offering unlimited calling and 100 Mbps speed.

Talking about Bharat AirFibre plans, the company is offering Triple Play Plan that ships voice internet services. Besides, the firm offers content from YuppTV. The company launched 10 plans, including SDS Rs, 243, SDS Pack 2 Plus for Rs. 333, SDS HD Pack at Rs. 333, SDS HD Pack Plus for Rs. 333, SDS Pack 4 at Rs. 351, and SDS Pack 5 for Rs. 315.Furthermore, the plan includes ULD 645 CS95, ULD CS 96, 2795 CS20, Rs. 849, Rs. 1,277, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 4,499, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 16,999.

Best Mobiles in India