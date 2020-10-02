BSNL Expands AirFibre Plan; Offering 19 Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching four plans under its Bharat Fibre broadband services, BSNL is adding new packs under its AirFibre segment. In fact, the company is now offering 19 AirFibre broadband in the country. All of these broadband plans are now offering more data and other benefits. These AirFibre plans come with 100 Mbps speed along with FUP.

Here Are Details About BSNL AirFibre Plans

The Bharat AirFibre 1500GB plan is available at Rs. 500 and is offering 150GB data per month. The first AirFibre is also offering 10 Mbps speed. The second broadband pack is known as AirFiber-3GB CUL and is priced at Rs. 519 per month. The plan is providing 8 Mbps speed along with 3GB data per day.

The Bharat AirFiber-250GB-Fi plan comes with 15 Mbps speed along with 250GB data per month at Rs. 600. While the fourth pack is known as Bharat AirFiber-4GB CUL will cost you Rs. 629 per month. This plan is offering 4GB data and 10 Mbps speed. The fifth plan is available at Rs. 729 and will offer you 10 Mbps speed along with 5GB internet data every day. The Rs. 745 plan will offer 15 Mbps speed until 350GB data per month.

The seventh broadband plan is known as Bharat AirFiber-500G_Fi and will cost you Rs. 845 per month. This plan is offering 20 Mbps speed and 500GB data, whereas the Rs. 899 plan is offering 12GB data per day along with 10 Mbps speed. The other plan is priced at Rs.1,051 per month and ships 700GB data along with 20 Mbps speed.

Furthermore, the Bharat AirFiber-800GB_Fi will cost you Rs. 1,200 per month. The plan comes with 30 Mbps speed and 800GB data per month, while Rs. 1,277 pack offers you 750GB data along with 100 Mbps speed. Similarly, there is an internet plan of Rs. 1,491 is offering 1,050GB data per month with 30 Mbps speed.

The fourteenth internet plan is known as Bharat AirFiber-25GB CUL will cost you Rs. 1,599 per month. This plan ships 25GB data per day with 10 Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,849 is offering 30GB data per month and 16 Mbps speed. Then there is a plan of Rs. 1,991, where you get 1,400GB data per month along with 30 Mbps speed, whereas BSNL AirFibre seventeenth pack is known as Bharat AirFiber-33GB CUL and will offer 35GB data along with 24 Mbps speed.

Then, there is the eighteenth plan is priced at Rs. 2,995 and it ships 30 Mbps speed and 1,750 data per month. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,299, where users will get 22GB data per month at 10 Mbps speed.

