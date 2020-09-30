Just In
BSNL Expands Its Broadband Plans; Reintroduces Rs. 777 Pack
The Broadband industry is doing really well during the pandemic as internet usage has increased. The companies have launched and revised their plans to offer more data and other benefits to their customers. In fact, to increase their offerings, internet companies have reintroduced several packs.
Similarly, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has reintroduced its Rs. 777 broadband plan in Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh. The plan is known as 500GB CUL and it was first introduced in 2018. This plan ships 50 Mbps speed until 500GB data, but users will get only 2 Mbps speed after the data expires.
This plan is also providing unlimited calls on all networks. However, the plan was removed from the company's website after launching new broadband plans. If we talk about the other four plans, then the company launched Rs. 449, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499.
BSNL New Broadband Plans Details
Coming to the benefits of the newly launched broadband plans, the first plan of Rs. 449 is offering 3.3TB data along with 30 Mbps speed and available in all circles except Andaman & Nicobar, while another plan of Rs. 799 is providing similar data at 100 Mbps speed. The Rs. 999 is providing 3300GB data along with 200 Mbps speed and it will reduce to 2 Mbps once the data ends. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,499, where users will get 300 Mbps speed along with 4400GB data per month, and unlimited calling.
Besides, the company has introduced Disney+ Hotstar benefits with two packs. The packs are known as Superstar 500 and the Superstar 300. Notably, these plans are on a promotional basis and it is available in few circles. These plans are valid for three months only, which means only for 90 days.
