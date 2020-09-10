BSNL Offering 2GB Data And Free Calling At Rs. 49 News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has brought many prepaid plans and services for its customers. Recently, the company announced the launch of IPTV services, and now it has launched the STV -49 plan. The BSNL STV-49 plan ships 2GB data benefit and 100 minutes of the free call for 28 days.

However, users have to pay 45 paise per minute after 100 minutes ends. The plan is priced at Rs. 49 and it is known as STV COMBO49'. The plan seems good for those who are looking for short term packs.

BSNL New Plans Under Rs. 100

Apart from this plan, the company has launched two more packs under Rs. 100. The new packs are available at Rs. 94 and Rs. 95. The first plan of Rs 94 is offering 3GB data for 90 days. This plan is also offering 100 minutes for voice calls.

In fact, the company allows you to make local and roaming calls. Besides, BSNL allows you to make calls in Delhi and Mumbai. However, the state-run telecom operator is not offering a roll-over facility, which means users have to use all data within that period. Notably, the company is offering similar benefits to Rs. 95 pack. Notably, the company has recently launched an offer, where it is unlimited calling and message facility on the MTNL.

BSNL Offering 1.8GB Data With New Combo Pack

Similarly, the company has brought Rs. 18 combo pack, where it is offering 1.8GB of data per day for only two days. Besides, the public sector utility firm has shared that Rs. 429 is now providing free calling, 100 messages, and 1GB data per day for 81 days and this can be recharged from its website and C-Topup stores.

